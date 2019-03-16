Winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in vault exercises named

By Trend:

US gymnast Jade Carey ranked first in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in the vault exercises, Trend reports.

Jade Carey was followed by Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan and Alex Moreno of Mexico.

Azerbaijan's Marina Nekrasova ranked sixth.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition.