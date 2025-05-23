Lavrov in Yerevan: Russia reaffirms support for Armenia’s sovereignty and security

By Akbar Novruz



Russia is fully prepared to support Armenia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an expanded meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

Lavrov underscored the deep-rooted allied relations between the two countries and the comprehensive foundation already established across various sectors of bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that this framework should be used in a strategic and constructive way.

“We continue to view the security sphere as one of the key dimensions of our alliance. We stand ready to assist in every possible way to safeguard Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Lavrov said.

Marking key milestones in bilateral defense and humanitarian cooperation, Lavrov noted that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the Russian military base’s deployment in Armenia and the 10th anniversary of the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Centre.

He also reaffirmed Russia’s role as a “dependable guarantor” of Armenia’s energy and food security and highlighted the continuing efforts of the intergovernmental commission to guide government and business collaboration.

“Russia remains Armenia’s main trade partner and leading investor,” he stated, adding that the results of 2024 were “impressive” and a solid basis for deepening mutually beneficial ties.

Lavrov went on to praise the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for its increasing efficiency amid global market fluctuations and encouraged Armenia’s active participation in broader regional initiatives such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS.