Microsoft develops AI model for video games

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft has developed an artificial intelligence model for video games that can help generate visual effects and dynamic actions, Azernews reports.

The model, called Muse, was created in collaboration with Ninja Theory, the developer under Xbox Game Studios, the gaming division of Microsoft.

This push toward AI innovation comes amid the rising costs of video game development. At the same time, spending on new games has been sluggish as consumers increasingly stick to familiar titles due to ongoing economic uncertainty, Reuters reports.

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time AI game model, trained on proprietary games, and we see immense potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators," said Fatima Kardar, Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI.

Muse represents a step forward in how AI is being integrated into the gaming industry, offering new possibilities for creating interactive and responsive gaming environments. As AI continues to evolve, we may soon see games that adapt in real-time to player actions, creating a truly personalized experience.