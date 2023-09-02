Basketball: Italy beat Serbia 78-76 at World Cup

Italy beat Serbia 78-76 on Friday in Quezon City, the Philippines, in the first group game of the second round of the 2023 Basketball World Cup Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio was the driving force of the Azzurri's victory, scoring 30 points, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The results from the first round, in which Italy finished second in Group A behind the Dominican Republic, have been carried over to the second round.

As a result, the Azzurri were provisionally top of Group I in the second round with three wins and one defeat, ahead of the match between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico later on Friday.

The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals.