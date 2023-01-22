Foreign ministers of the G7 countries meet in Munich

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries will meet in Munich, Azernews reports referring to “Japan Today.”

According to diplomatic sources, the first meeting of G7 high-level diplomats in 2023 will take place within the framework of the annual Munich Security Conference, which will be held from February 17 to 19.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will chair the meeting. It is expected that at the planned meeting, the heads of foreign affairs bodies will reaffirm their solidarity in putting pressure on Russia to stop aggression and support Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, as well as the European Union, are expected to reaffirm the importance of maintaining international order based on the rule of law.