New air route between Tajikistan, China to be launched

By Trend

New air route between Tajikistan and China to be launched in the first half of 2023, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the "Tajikaeronavigatsiya" State Unitary Enterprise.

The project of a new air route between Tajikistan and China will use the Performance based navigation (PBN) route with the specifics of required navigation performance (RNP-4).

As reported, the installation of air navigation equipment is currently ongoing, and by the end of 2022, the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system will be equipped for this project.

"In addition, it was decided that, by the end of the first half of 2023, new DME / DME equipment, a multilateration MLAT secondary radar monitoring system will be installed that will fully provide air traffic services in the area," the message said.