Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to China

19 December 2022 [21:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Passenger flights between Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Chinese Xi’an to be launched, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development says, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

This flight will have a positive impact on the development of trade and economic cooperation, mutual investments, tourism, as well as cultural ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and Civil Aviation Administration of China say that it is planned to increase passenger flights between these countries in the nearest future.

