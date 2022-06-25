TODAY.AZ / World news

EUCO recognises Georgia’s European perspective

25 June 2022 [09:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The European Council has decided to recognize Georgia’s European perspective. Ukraine and Moldova have received candidate status, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said: “the EUCO decided to recognize the European perspective of Georgia and is ready to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed.”

“Congratulations to the Georgian people. A historic moment in EU-Georgia relations: Georgia’s future lies within the EU,” he tweeted.

