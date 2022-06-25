EUCO recognises Georgia’s European perspective

By Trend

The European Council has decided to recognize Georgia’s European perspective. Ukraine and Moldova have received candidate status, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said: “the EUCO decided to recognize the European perspective of Georgia and is ready to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed.”

“Congratulations to the Georgian people. A historic moment in EU-Georgia relations: Georgia’s future lies within the EU,” he tweeted.