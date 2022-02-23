Japan’s Government provides more than 501,000 dozes of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Tajikistan

By Trend

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan, Mr. Toshihiro Aiki, attended the ceremony for arrival of 501,200 dozes of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the Government of Japan to Tajikistan through the COVAX mechanism, Trend reports with reference to Asia-Plus.

The Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe says the ceremony took place at the Republican Center of Immunoprophylaxis of Tajikistan in the attendance of Mr. Abdukholiq Amirzoda, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan and Ms. Zainab Al-Azzawi, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan reportedly became the first country in Central Asia to receive COVID-19 vaccine from the Government of Japan.

During the ceremony, Mr. Aiki indicated that health sector is one of their priority areas in Japan-Tajikistan bilateral cooperation, stating that he hopes 501,200 doses of Astra Zeneca provided through the COVAX facility will contribute to save the lives of Tajik people. Also he noted that Japan is committed to work closely with the Government of Tajikistan to improve the situation with pandemic.

In general, the Government of Japan has provided approximately US$8 million worth of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan to combat the pandemic.

The Government of Japan is dedicated to continuing its support for creating a better society for all people and committed to working together with the people of Tajikistan, the Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe notes.