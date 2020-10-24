Iran and Russia to lift visa requirements

By Trend





The visa requirements have been lifted for Iranians and Russians that are traveling in groups with tours, said the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization.

"The number of visiting tourists in tours should be 5 to 50 people that are set by travel agencies and do not require to apply for a visa," said Ali Asghar Mounesan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There is currently no plan to lift the visa requirement for individual visitors between the two countries, naturally we should wait to see the result of lifting visa requirements for visiting groups then we would think of lifting visa requirements for individuals and act via foreign ministry," he said.

According to Mounesan, Iran is planning to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries after lifting the visa requirements for visiting groups because direct flights are certainly important elements in developing tourism.

He also notes that Mahan Air operates most of the direct flights from Iran to Russia while other Iranian airlines are interested in having direct flights to Russia.