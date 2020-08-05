Peter Tase: Open Society Foundations' headquarters in Armenia - real political risk for Caucasus region

By Trend





Open Society Foundations are a menace to European nations and encourage governments to operate in secrecy, violate human rights and conduct public spending outside of the public eyes, Peter M. Tase, the US expert on European and Latin American Politics, told Trend.

Tase noted that Open Society Foundations established by George Soros are a real threat to Europe and its people.

“The deeply ingrained social and political influence of George Soros' institutions in Armenia is harming the economic wellbeing of Armenian nation and hampering the country from reaching a proactive social justice, impeding the implementation of economic reforms and encouraging corruption and organized crime to proliferate,” the expert said.

“For Armenia to host Open Society Foundations' headquarters is a real social and cultural threat, socio-economic menace and political risk for the entire region in the Caucasus and Eurasia,” Tase said.

Tase went on to add that monoethnic policies, Pan Armenian irredentism and fascist ideology within the political circles and government of Armenia must be constantly condemned by the European Union institutions, European Council and European Commission, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and from across the Atlantic.

“Fascist statues erected in Armenia are a testimony of the backwards national vision and decaying philosophy that have encompassed the current government of Armenia and its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. We have to stand ready to denounce any acts of fascism and aspiration, plans for military aggression committed by Armenian fascist Armed Forces against the sovereign territory and the People of Azerbaijan,” he said.

He added that remaining silent and indifferent on these important matters is a terrible mistake committed by the international community and is a clear violation of the norms, treaties and resolutions approved by all of the multilateral organizations focused in the promotion of democracy, human rights and regional security in the European continent.

“A highly unconcerned spirit and endemic silence encountered in Brussels, Berlin and Washington in regards to the fascist psychology embraced by Armenian government leaders, and the glorification of fascist terrorist figures coming from the Armenian society is truly frightening especially now, as we have experienced recently a terrorist-violent attack committed by Armenian Dashnaktsutyun in Los Angeles, sending to the medical emergency room over 10 peaceful US-Azerbaijani protesters as a result of the brutal attack,” he said.