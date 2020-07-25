TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for July 25

25 July 2020 [14:30] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to July 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,955 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial July 25

Iranian rial on July 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,728

53,480

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,622

45,220

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,752

4,734

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,587

4,585

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,579

6,533

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,026

136,857

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,090

24,989

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,628

39,207

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,303

31,329

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,894

28,027

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,521

2,550

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,134

6,135

1 Russian ruble

RUB

586

591

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,526

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,845

30,009

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,374

30,345

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,563

49,535

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,262

2,262

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,965

35,003

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,188

30,181

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,986

5,995

100 Thai baths

THB

132,825

132,690

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,853

9,878

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,953

35,049

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

48,955

48,614

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,163

10,163

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,697

13,727

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,878

2,878

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,575

17,560

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

85,153

84,980

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,076

4,078

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 235,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,252 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 212,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 183,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 201,000-204,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials.

