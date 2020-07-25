Iranian currency rates for July 25

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to July 23.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,955 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial July 25
Iranian rial on July 23
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
53,728
53,480
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,622
45,220
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,752
4,734
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,587
4,585
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,579
6,533
1 Indian rupee
INR
563
563
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,026
136,857
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,090
24,989
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,628
39,207
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,419
5,419
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,231
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,303
31,329
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,894
28,027
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,521
2,550
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,134
6,135
1 Russian ruble
RUB
586
591
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,529
3,526
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,845
30,009
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,374
30,345
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,563
49,535
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,262
2,262
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
31
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,965
35,003
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,188
30,181
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,986
5,995
100 Thai baths
THB
132,825
132,690
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,853
9,878
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,953
35,049
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
48,955
48,614
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,163
10,163
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,697
13,727
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,878
2,878
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
545
545
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,575
17,560
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,709
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
85,153
84,980
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,076
4,078
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,999
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 235,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,252 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 212,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 183,541 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 201,000-204,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials.