EU, Georgia develop draft law on energy performance in building

By Trend





Georgia’s building sector accounts for over 40 percent of the country’s energy consumption, representative of the Energy Community Secretariat told Trend.

As reported, residential buildings are by far the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The EU4Energy Governance project team, supported by Georgian authorities, is developing a draft 'Law on Energy Performance in Buildings' and working on related secondary regulations in compliance with the relevant EU directive", said the representative.

According to the Energy Community Secretariat, a well-functioning energy sector needs clear rules and regulations that ensure both competition and a level-playing field for all stakeholders and undertakings operating in the energy sector of Georgia.

"With such rules and regulations in place, consumers, businesses and industry can expect the benefits of trading on a commercially driven open market", said the Energy Community Secretariat.

Moreover, as the EU noted, large industrial consumers, small and medium sized enterprises as well as households will have equal rights in terms of choosing their own supplier and have the opportunity to manage their consumption portfolio.

"An improved legal framework will also provide enhanced reliability and safety of energy supply and advanced quality of service in Georgia", said the representative.

According to the Energy Community Secretariat, by implementing the EU4Energy Governance project, the Energy Community Secretariat provides technical assistance projects in all areas of reforms to be implemented by Georgia under the obligations of the Energy Community Treaty.