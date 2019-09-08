Saudi Arabia’s king appoints new minister of energy - TV

Trend:

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed a new energy minister, TV channel Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih was dismissed from the position of Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources by the king’s order. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was appointed to this position.

The king’s fourth son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, used to occupy the post of State Minister for Energy Affairs before the appointment.