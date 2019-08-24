Iranian currency rates for Aug. 24

|
By Trend
The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trendreports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,868 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,578
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,097
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,376
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,687
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,277
1 Indian rupee
INR
586
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,055
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
26,394
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,848
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,356
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,543
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,895
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,755
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,293
1 Russian ruble
RUB
637
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,529
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,365
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,280
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,774
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,333
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,409
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,817
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,920
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
138,034
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,021
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,615
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,868
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
10,878
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,336
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,944
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
535
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,488
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
80,056
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,337
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 130,347 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,117 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,863 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,009 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 115,000 - 118,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 130,000 - 133,000 rials.