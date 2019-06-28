  • 28 June 2019 [16:28]
    Nike misses quarterly profit estimates on higher marketing expenses
  • 28 June 2019 [15:11]
    World's first plant to manufacture synthetic fuel from gas opens in Turkmenistan
  • 28 June 2019 [13:26]
    Twitter introduces feature to provide clarity on certain tweets
  • 28 June 2019 [13:12]
    Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade
  • 28 June 2019 [11:32]
    Women’s universities may appear in Turkey for first time
  • 27 June 2019 [17:51]
    USA supplies of oil exceed demand, while OPEC prepares for next meeting
  • 27 June 2019 [17:41]
    Railroad traffic in Kazakhstan's Arys restored
  • 27 June 2019 [15:33]
    Russia remains main consumer of Uzbek textiles
  • 26 June 2019 [12:08]
    US envoy to NATO says Turkey will lose F-35 jets if S-400 deal with Russia goes ahead

    • Most Popular