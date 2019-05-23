Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan learn from European smuggling prevention experience

By Trend





The representatives of the Turkmen State Customs Service participated in the recent workshop held at the Kazakh Kuryk seaport in the field of prevention and detection of illegal circulation of goods and vehicles, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen State Customs Service.

The event, which also involved the staff from Kazakh officials, was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The representatives of the customs department of the Lithuanian Ministry of Finance acted as experts of the 'Border Management Programme in Central Asia' (BOMCA).

The Turkmen and Kazakh customs and border services learnt from Lithuania’s experience in assessing risk factors in the selection of ships and shipping containers for customs inspection. The participants learned about the types of shipping containers, methods of their verification and compliance with safety rules during the inspection.

The European experts shared their experience on dealing with the smuggling of drugs in shipping containers.

The secret compartments in ships and shipping containers were demonstrated during the practical sessions, the State Revenue Department of the Kazakh Mangystau district said.

The EU launched the BOMCA program, aimed at strengthening security, combating illegal human trafficking and facilitating trade in Central Asia in 2003.

The main task is to support institutional development in the transition to more efficient and effective methods of border management. Legal and procedural tools and practices for managing legal and illegal migration are being developed in accordance with international norms and standards.

Moreover, the measures are being taken to improve the effectiveness of border procedures that facilitate legal trade, transit of goods and countering various forms of smuggling.







