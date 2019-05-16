Turkmen delegation takes part in UNESCO International Water Conference in Paris

Trend:

The Turkmen delegation took part in UNESCO International Water Conference in Paris on May 13-14, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Chairman of the Turkmen State Committee for Water Resources Annageldi Yazmyradov spoke about the country's water policy and Turkmenistan’s activity as chairman of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

The information about the creation of the Altyn Asyr unique artificial lake in the Karakum Desert and the social infrastructure around it was perceived with special interest, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

The key-note of the event was the discussion of intersectoral approaches to water resources management, the exchange of experience, as well as giving consultations to the countries on achieving the goals envisaged in various international water programs.

Virtually all human activity depends on water resources, namely, food production, energy generation, industry or leisure. Water management affects the health of people and ecosystems and reflects the gender equality, education and cultural diversity of regions.

Water resources are crucial for sustainable development and poverty reduction.

The representatives of more than fifty countries, heads and representatives of international organizations, big companies and scholars attended the forum.

Earlier, Turkmenistan proposed to open a regional center on technologies in Ashgabat related to the climate change in Central Asia and to develop the UN Aral Sea Program and the UN Water Strategy.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab rivers.

Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of the ecology of the Aral Sea, which is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands, land desertification.