Export of agricultural equipment from Russia to Uzbekistan increases

By Trend





Export of Russian agricultural equipment to Uzbekistan increased 7.5 times compared to 2017, to $20,817 million, Trend reports the press service of Russia's Rosspetsmash association.

Russian plants export a wide range of agricultural machinery to Uzbekistan: grain and forage harvesters, energy-efficient tractors, harrows, seeders, balers and other equipment. Russia also supplies Russian road construction equipment, such as truck cranes, excavators, bulldozers, and smelters.

Meanwhile, industrial exhibition "Expo-Russia Uzbekistan 2019" opened in Tashkent on Apr. 24. Russian specialized machinery has been represented by Rostselmash, Petersburg Tractor Plant and Pegas-Agro.

The director of Rosspetsmash Alla Elizarova took part in the events of the business program - she became the moderator of the round table on the theme "Strengthening cooperation in the field of the agro-industrial complex".

She noted that a promising area of ??cooperation between the two countries is the supply of modern Russian agricultural machinery and equipment to Uzbekistan for the production of high-quality agricultural products, which can be sold not only in the domestic market, but also exported to Russia.

In addition, Russian enterprises can provide consumers from Uzbekistan with road building and food equipment, she said.

Two years ago, Rostselmash launched the production of tractors and combines on the basis of the Chirchik agricultural machinery plant. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted this production as one of the successful cooperation projects of the two countries.