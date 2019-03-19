Uzbekistanpresents tourism opportunities in Malaysia

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Malaysian citizens on February 2018, as well as the availability of direct flights of Uzbekistan Airways between Tashkent and Kuala Lumpur, are proof that Uzbek-Malaysian tourism cooperation is developing successfully.

Another Malaysian outbound tourism fair MATTA FAIR 2019 was held in Kuala Lumpur on March 15-17, 2019, at which Uzbekistan was widely represented.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kuala Lumpur, the event was organized by the Malaysian Association of Travel Agencies with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture was organizer of event.

Established in 1975, the association brings together 3,100 travel agencies/companies.

The traditional MATTA FAIR exhibitions held in the capital of Malaysia in March and September operate exclusively in the B2C (Business to Customer) format.

Indonesia, Jordan, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey, India, Nepal, the Philippines, Australia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, as well as more than 1,200 travel companies are participating in the fair.

Tourism products of Uzbekistan offered by leading Malaysian travel companies have aroused the keen interest of the event participants. Uzbek tourism products are gaining wide popularity among citizens of not only Malaysia but throughout Southeast Asia.

Special attention was paid to the establishment of cooperation with the leading travel companies of Malaysia, specializing in the development of pilgrim tourism.

The Embassy together with the Malaysian travel companies “Best Holiday Tour” and “Triways Travel Network” organized work to widely inform and present specific travel packages in the direction of Uzbekistan.

As a result, hundreds of Malaysian citizens will travel to Uzbekistan for tourist purposes. Also, a number of Malaysian companies expressed interest in establishing long-term cooperation with travel companies and agencies of Uzbekistan in the development of pilgrimage tourism, ecotourism, business tourism, agro-tourism, culinary and sports tourism.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia were established on February 21, 1992.

Exports from Uzbekistan to Malaysia increased by 2.7 times in January-September 2018, compared with the same period of the previous year. Currently, 16 enterprises with Malaysian capital are registered in Uzbekistan.

Malaysia is one of the reliable partners of Uzbekistan in Southeast Asia. During the years of independence, people of the two countries have achieved great success in mastering new industries, the most complex technologies in organizing and expanding finished products.

An example of this is the automotive, textile, consumer electronics industries. At one time, Malaysia, rich in oil and gas deposits, palm oil and tin, was also a “raw material base”. Today, the country is among the dynamically developing countries.