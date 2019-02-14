Turkmenistan, Germany expanding partnership in agricultural sector

By Trend





The Turkmen-German business forum is being held in Berlin on February 12-13, Trend reports referring to a source in the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The memorandums of mutual cooperation in the supply of agricultural equipment, the rational use of land and water resources, the training of specialists in the water sector and in other areas are planned to be signed on the sidelines of the event.

The purchase of agricultural equipment and the exchange of best practices between specialists of the Turkmen and German corresponding structures are designed to promote the further development of the domestic agro-industrial complex.

Cotton and wheat are strategic agricultural crops. The German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. Among them are such companies as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Dresser-Rand.