Iran's free zones can facilitate imports, exports of goods?

By Trend





Managing director of the Kish Free Zone Organization, reminding that it is easier to import and export goods in free zones than other areas, stressed that with proper management, Iran should be able to seize this opportunity.

"Of course, if our goal is to join the global trade, one of the pilot areas here is the free zones," said Gholam-Hossein Mozafari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In the context of sanctions and restrictions on foreign exchange reserves, everyone should be careful to allocate the required currency in the best possible way," he said.

"We all believe that we should join the global economy and control our foreign currency revenues, but closing the free zones is not right, because it will not positively impact on currency accessibility," he believes.

Speaking of allocation of foreign currency to free zones, he said it is low or cut completely, due to currency fluctuations.

"Everyone must adhere to the laws that are approved for free zones, even if they are harming the country's economy because we are all responsible for investors in the free zones," he explained.

Mozafari added that under the terms of the sanctions, everyone is seeking to restrict the free zones, but in this situation, free zones can facilitate imports of goods.

"I believe that we should allow commodities to enter the free zones and from there to the end destinations," said Mozafari.

He pointed to the country's medicine deficits and needs, as well as the necessity of importing them from the free zones.

"What's the problem with allowing these medicines to enter the Kish Island and be stored there? We have the possibility of opening five medicine warehouses at Kish Island, and distribute medicines from there."