Eni to further increase production optimization activity in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Italy’s Eni company has spent around $2 billion for operations in Burun Field, Nebit Dag Area in Turkmenistan, the company told Trend.

Main activity has been focusing on production optimization, with a massive number of wells drilled and worked over, according to the company.

The Italian company said that the extremely complex field structure (multilayer and block compartmentalization) calls for a sophisticated geo-seismic reconstruction and an important number of wells, and recompletion of the same.

Step-outs to peripheral areas has implied the discovery of yet undrained oil bearing blocks, after several years from production start-up, according to Eni.

The company said that water injection and artificial lifting have been implemented as well, allowing for production maximization.

Eni said it is planning to increase further the production optimization activity in 2019, by adding a new drilling rig.

Eni started its activities in Turkmenistan with the purchase of the British company Burren Energy plc in 2008. Activities are focused on the onshore Nebit Dag Area in the Western part of the country, over a developed acreage of 200 square kilometers (180 square kilometers net to Eni), in four areas.

Production derives mainly from the Burun oil field. Oil production is shipped to the Turkmenbashi refinery plant.

Eni receives, by means of a swap arrangement with the Turkmen Authorities, an equivalent amount of oil at the Okarem terminal, close to the South coast of the Caspian Sea. Eni’s entitlement is sold FOB.

Associated natural gas is used for gas lift system. The remaining amount is delivered to the national oil company Turkmenneft, via national grid.