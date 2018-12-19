Mogherini: JCPOA opens new channels to engage with Iran

By Trend





Iran nuclear deal has created new channels for engagement, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Mogherini made the remarks Tuesday addressing a meeting with members of EU Non-proliferation Consortium.

'Thanks to the nuclear deal, we now have new channels to engage in a constructive manner as some recent developments in Yemen have shown with Iran to discuss regional issues and to discuss also the security matters.'

'With no nuclear deal any negotiations with Iran would be much more difficult not easier,' she noted.

'As the European Union we want to definitely address Iran ballistic missiles and we want to address the arms proliferation in the region but to do so we need the nuclear deal to be preserved,' she added.

US President Trump announced on May 8 the withdrawal from JCPOA, what was followed by other parties’ condemnation as well as emphasis to stay in the agreement.

Brussels, in response, updated EU's Blocking Statute to let the Europe-based enterprises to continue to work with Iran.

The Blocking Statute prohibits EU companies’ compliance with US foreign sanctions and allows corporations to compensate for the loss inflicted on them.