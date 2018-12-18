US Treasury: Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October

By Trend





Russia increased its investment in US government securities to $14.629 bln in October. In September, the figure reached was $14.4 bln, according to data published by the US Department of the Treasury, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The first place is occupied by China, which invested $1.138 trillion in US bonds, followed by Japan - $1.018 trillion, and Brazil - $313 bln.

In October 2018, foreign countries owned US securities totaling $6.199 trillion; in September 2018, the the figure was $6.223 trillion.