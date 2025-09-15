President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement in Khojavend district

On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Hadrut settlement in the Khojavend district.

The head of state was briefed on the developments in the settlement.

Following its liberation from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, extensive restoration and development projects have been implemented in Hadrut, with work still ongoing.

The “Hadrut” junction substation and Digital Control Center, a new military unit, and the 12.5-kilometer Fuzuli-Hadrut highway have been commissioned. A transformer substation has been built, existing power lines restored, eight water reservoirs repaired, and new water, sewage, and gas lines laid. Internal roads have also been renovated. Essential social infrastructure, including a hotel, commercial facilities, and public catering establishments, has been created in the settlement.

Hadrut has a total of 541 houses, of which 462 are considered uninhabitable and 79 partially habitable. Ten of these houses are already ready for use, while all partially habitable houses are scheduled for restoration by the end of the year.

At present, 10 families, comprising 41 individuals, have returned to their ancestral homeland in Hadrut.

President Ilham Aliyev also visited the home of Hadrut resident Zahid Mustafayev.