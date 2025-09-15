President Ilham Aliyev congratulates co-presidents of Republic of Nicaragua

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua, Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Her Excellency Madam Rosario Murillo, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua – Independence Day.

"Excellencies,

On the occasion of 15 September – Independence Day, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan–Nicaragua relations. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to expand relations between our countries and to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of Nicaragua – lasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.