By Akbar Novruz



The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues in the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents related to crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians.

One of the presented documents contains statements from suspects and witnesses regarding mass riots in the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi between 1988 and 1991, including the destruction of Azerbaijani homes and forced expulsions.

According to the document, Sarkisyan Georgiy Isakovich, interrogated as a suspect, admitted that between September 18-20, 1988, Armenian groups destroyed and burned the houses of Azerbaijani residents, forcing them to leave Khankendi. He listed members of his group, including Arkas, Shahin, Razmik, the Balayan brothers, the driver Edik, the Vanik and Vachik brothers, Grisha, and Maxim.

Witness Safarov Shahverdi Bahlul oglu testified that raids on Azerbaijani homes in Karkijahan began in 1988, organized by an Armenian named Jora. Another witness, Khachaturyan Alexander, said that since February 1988, individuals such as Araksi, Kaprelyan Gurgen, and Racha Beglaryan had incited hostility between Armenians and Azerbaijanis and organized armed actions to expel Azerbaijanis from Garabagh.

The victim Abuzerov Avaz Ali oglu recalled a series of attacks in 1990-1992, noting the deaths of residents including Rzayev Tapdig Kochari oglu in August 1990, Safarov Agali Aydin oglu, Telman Yelmar Hasanov, and Aliyev Ilham Bahadur, as well as injuries to many others during multiple assaults on the settlement.

The trial continues as Azerbaijani authorities pursue justice for crimes committed during Armenia's military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and forcible seizure and retention of power.