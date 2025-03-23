Pashinyan's morning: what would you come up with?

22 March 2025 [10:10] -

Vovaevich has a headache every morning . Sometimes it 's from yesterday 's mulberry tree , but more often than not our fruit is puzzling over what to come up with for another interview . Take at least the recent one . For an hour and a half , Pashinyan repeated the old stuff about the treaty , the real Armenia and blablabla . The only recent information is that they will have a referendum in 2027 . He's having a genre crisis , you know .

