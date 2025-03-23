Pashinyan's morning: what would you come up with?
22 March 2025 [10:10] - TODAY.AZ
Vovaevich has a headache every morning. Sometimes it's from yesterday's mulberry tree, but more often than not our fruit is puzzling over what to come up with for another interview.
Take at least the recent one. For an hour and a half, Pashinyan repeated the old stuff about the treaty, the real Armenia and blablabla. The only recent information is that they will have a referendum in 2027.
He's having a genre crisis, you know.
Views: 212
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.