Turkmenistan's president visits Azerbaijani stand at Berzengi sanatorium’s tree-planting event

As part of the tree-planting campaign at the Berzengi Sanatorium in Turkmenistan, the traditional “World Cuisine” competition was held, Azernews reports.

Diplomatic representatives of various countries and international organizations attended the event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan was represented in this event by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

This was reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

According to the reports, samples of national cuisine, ancient traditions, samples of decoration and art, and the main features of Nowruz were displayed in the Azerbaijan pavilion.