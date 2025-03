Pashinyan either remembered his pioneer childhood, or is playing the fool again. Anyway, the Armenian Prime Minister repeats almost every day:





"I'm ready!"





- I am very ready!





- I'm just completely ready!





Uncle, you can sign this agreement right now. Print out 30 copies for yourself a month in advance - and sign at breakfast, what's the problem?





Or does Vovaevich need Baku to sign as well? Well, the recipe is simple: first the constitution, then the signature.