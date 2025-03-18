Ombudsman’s Office inspects special boarding schools for children with disabilities

As part of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) activities, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva conducted inspections at two special boarding schools for children with disabilities, Azernews reports.

The E. Guliyev Special Boarding School No. 9 and the E. Mirzayev Republican Special Boarding School No. 6, operating under the Ministry of Science and Education, were visited to assess living conditions, treatment standards, and children's rights in these institutions. The inspections also aimed to monitor progress on previously identified shortcomings.

During the visits, dormitories, canteens, medical stations, classrooms, and administrative rooms were examined, alongside evaluations of children’s leisure activities, nutrition, drinking water supply, and documentation practices.

Key findings included:

Psychological support documentation was incomplete in both institutions.

Special Boarding School No. 6 had expired medications and substandard lighting.

Special Boarding School No. 9 had expired food products.

Institutional staff were reminded of legal and international requirements, and recommendations were issued to improve conditions. The Ministry of Science and Education will be formally appealed to address the identified shortcomings.