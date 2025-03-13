President: Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms

“I'd like to congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on its extraordinary activity throughout all these years and also for organizing this important international event,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

The President of Azerbaijan also stressed the importance of the forum: “We are very proud that the Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms for addressing important issues of the global agenda.”