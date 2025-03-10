Investigation reveals torture leading to deaths of 170 Azerbaijani prisoners, says SSS official

By Akbar Novruz



An investigation has revealed that 170 Azerbaijani prisoners were killed through torture, as confirmed by Lieutenant General Sharafat Hasanov, Deputy Chief of the State Security Service.

This was disclosed during the presentation of the assessment report by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), regarding the search for missing persons in Azerbaijan, hosted by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing, and Hostage Citizens.

According to the report, out of the 3,983 individuals reported missing, 3,209 were military personnel and 774 were civilians.

Among the civilians, 75 were minors, 116 were women, and 315 were elderly individuals.