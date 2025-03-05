Armenia makes a last attempt not to open the Zangezur corridor

|
"All roads in Armenia are open to Azerbaijan."
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this in an article published in the Armenian media the day before.
The article gives grounds to talk about some progress in the
minds of the ruling team of Armenia. However, in general, the situation remains
the same. Armenia is still not ready to understand the realities in which it
cannot set conditions. Because of this misunderstanding, the country still
remains isolated, and it is unlikely to get out of it, as long as its leader
claims that "Armenia has never undertaken any written or oral obligations,
has not agreed or even hinted that ensuring security on its territory,
including international or Azerbaijani ones." passenger or cargo
transportation should or can be delegated to another country."
Meanwhile, paragraph 9 of the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020 states that "traffic control is carried out by the bodies of the Border Guard Service of the FSB of Russia." Pashinyan signed this document, and his attempts to claim otherwise offend our intelligence. It would be more acceptable if Pashinyan honestly said that he wants to replay this moment, as the geopolitical situation has changed and there will be no more Russian border guards on the eastern borders of Armenia. It would be more useful for him than to deny the realities and once again show himself as an untrustworthy politician. Denying the obvious is not the way out of the situation.
Pashinyan is also wrong when he says that Armenia has no
unilateral obligations. The opening of the Zangezur corridor is a unilateral
commitment by Armenia. The opening of other communications will depend on how
Yerevan handles this task. Until this issue is resolved, Azerbaijan will not
open any roads, pipelines or power lines to its neighbors, which the Armenian
prime minister mentioned.
Nikol Pashinyan cannot fail to understand that the issue of
the road through Zangezur is a matter of principle and it is impossible to
postpone it for later, for a vague perspective. By and large, Azerbaijan has
been doing well without Armenian roads for more than 30 years and will be able
to do without them for as long. The opening of communications for the occupying
country, which has brought many evils and troubles to the Azerbaijani people,
will be a gesture of goodwill and a huge concession in response to Yerevan's
faithful implementation of paragraph 9 of the November 10 document.
Azerbaijan does not care which states' forces will ensure
the safety of its goods, vehicles and citizens on Armenian territory. The main
thing for him is that this security is guaranteed. Official Yerevan, however,
is not able to do this on its own, even on the 40-kilometer route through
Meghri. A lot can happen to Azerbaijani trains and trucks in these 20-30
minutes. This is Armenia with its nationalist madness and flourishing
revanchism. Pashinyan knows this himself. He must know. Therefore, the
following sentence in his article should be regarded as empty demagoguery and
an attempt to talk about the solution of real issues. He's writing:
"... from the point of view of the readiness of the physical infrastructure, for example, trucks can enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia along the Lachin-Kornidzor section through the Kornidzor checkpoint, drive along our roads to the Armenian-Turkish border and enter Turkiye through the Margara checkpoint. It's the same in the opposite direction. The physical infrastructure necessary for such transit cargo transportation is ready right now, it remains to make a de jure decision. We are ready to make this decision if there is interest from Azerbaijan and Turkiye."
And "if there is a psychological difficulty for
Azerbaijani drivers and trucks," the Armenian prime minister writes, then
cargo transportation can be carried out by Turkish trucks or trucks from other
countries. So the problem, according to Pashinyan, is in the psychological mood
of our drivers, and not in the revanchist sentiments in his own country? Let
him remember the pan-Armenian hysteria over the song "Karabakh" in
Yerevan performed by Iranian citizens, or the burning of the Azerbaijani flag
at the opening of the World Weightlifting Championships. We are not talking
about the regular auto-dafs held over the state symbols of our country on
various "festive" dates in Armenia. If Pashinyan is talking about
security, let him try to solve these problems first and prove that he is able
to stand behind his assurances. As for cargo transportation under Turkish or
any other flag, this measure would be justified if Azerbaijan was in critical
need of Armenian transit. And he, once again, does not need it. All that is
needed is a short and unhindered passage to the NAR. It's all.
By expressing frivolous thoughts, Nikol Pashinyan reinforces
our doubts about whether he should be taken seriously at all. Thus, the
Armenian Prime Minister once again recalls that in 2022, they say, he offered
Azerbaijan to open three alternative exits to Nakhchivan to Zangezur, but Baku
refused. At the same time, he forgets to mention that a reasoned response from
Baku has already been given on these three exits. None of these proposals is
suitable for efficient international freight transportation. And the
Azerbaijani side does not need anything else from Armenia. This country will
not be a tourist destination for Azerbaijani citizens for another fifty years.
Three additional directions can be considered only after the commissioning of
the Zangezur corridor. Armenia itself needs them, not Azerbaijan, but Baku
could take some counter steps if Yerevan fulfills its obligations and stops
engaging in demagoguery. Obviously, 40 kilometers of road through Meghri is
completely incomparable with 300 kilometers of route through the whole of
Armenia, proposed as an alternative exit from Kalbajar. The option of leaving
the Gubadlinsky district is also stretched and inconvenient. The only shortcut
to Nakhchivan from this point could be the Bichenek pass, but here the road
would have to be laid at an altitude of 2346 meters above sea level, through
mountainous terrain with difficult terrain. These conditions exclude serious
cargo traffic.
President Ilham Aliyev spoke clearly and clearly about how
Azerbaijan treats these "alternatives" in an interview with local TV
channels. He called the routes proposed by Yerevan to the NAR unsuitable for
use and advised the neighbors not to engage in manipulation in this matter.
"Their proposed route from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan is
completely unusable. It will be impossible to use it throughout the year, as
the weather conditions and terrain there are very harsh," President Ilham
Aliyev said. The Head of State stated that the most correct option is to travel
through the territory of Meghri, along the route that existed in Soviet times.
The Azerbaijani leader also stressed that "people and goods from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan must pass without any check. Otherwise, Armenia will forever remain a dead end. If the route I mentioned is not opened, then we do not intend to open the border with Armenia in any other place."
The Armenian side should have no doubt that this will be the
case. And I think there are no such doubts, because Yerevan has recently
timidly spoken about its readiness to ensure the unhindered passage of sealed
goods through Zangezur without stops. That is, without customs and border
checks. And to save face, Pashinyan wants Azerbaijan to provide railway
communication between Yeraskh and Meghri via Nakhchivan on the same terms. It
should be noted that the situation with railways in Armenia is very sad. The
mountainous terrain makes the implementation of railway projects either
unrealistic or extremely expensive. And the highways leave much to be desired.
You can only get from Yeraskh to Meghri by car in 6 hours. But that's not even
the main thing. Pashinyan just wants to have at least some kind of argument
with which to explain to his seething society why he is opening the way for
Azerbaijan. With the failure of previous attempts to save face, this is his
last hope.
As for Prime Minister Pashinyan's surprise that for some
reason Azerbaijan does not require a corridor from Iran, but requires it from
Armenia, we will be surprised. Baku has a completely different approach to Iran
and Armenia, which is determined by the last 37 years of the history of our
region. Armenia is still a long way from joining the ranks of other members of
the international community for our country. She has a huge debt to Azerbaijan,
and she should be incredibly happy that they want so little from her so far.