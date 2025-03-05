Azerbaijan, UAE top diplomats discuss regional and international security

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have held discussions on regional and international security issues, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the discussion, the ministers also addressed ongoing efforts within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as cooperation prospects in both bilateral and multilateral contexts.

The ministers expressed confidence that in 2025, cooperation between the two countries would further expand in areas such as politics, economy, trade, energy, and tourism.

Additionally, the conversation included exchanges on cooperation in other international platforms and a discussion on the situation in the Middle East.