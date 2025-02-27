Ruben Vardanyan continues to create even from his isolation cell. Now his lawyers and his son are spinning a story about "a man dying in prison from a hunger strike" and calling on "the international community to respond."





But there is a caveat. For some reason, the international community (haha) still doesn't care. And to understand why, you need to look at Vardanyan's figure from an unusual angle.





His whole career, both in business and politics, has been a series of image changes. The images that Vardanyan needed as a signboard to mask his real activities.





Who hasn't Vardanyan been? He tried on all kinds of roles: investment banker, philanthropist, eco-activist, politician, Armenian Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, and now, a "political prisoner dying for his truth."





Maybe even he believes it all himself – who knows. But the rest of the world knows and remembers that investment banker Vardanyan helped launder money for Russian oligarchs, that the "philanthropist" and "eco-activist" Vardanyan formed an army of well-fed artists around him who broadcast the messages he needed, that "eco-activist" Vardanyan earned money by smuggling minerals from Karabakh. They also remember that the politician Ruben Vardanyan came to Karabakh on assignment from Moscow with far-reaching plans, and that his sudden worries about Armenians were an attempt to avoid Western sanctions.





The West no longer needs him. Russia doesn’t need him either, after the failure in Karabakh and the collapse of plans to transfer him to Armenia. In Armenia itself, if anyone has not noticed, Vardanyan has never had broad support. It is enough to promote the media and remove the materials that Ruben himself obviously paid for to understand this.





So it turns out that no one needs this "waste material" anymore. Whether as Mandela, Gandhi, or a failed Nobel laureate.





A much more natural course of action for him would be to cooperate with the court. He could probably hope for something then.