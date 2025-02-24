The revelations about USAID's activities are becoming more detailed and more entertaining.





The head of the Department of State Government Efficiency Improvement (DOGE), Elon Musk, who is gutting the US Agency for International Development, has revealed new details. These details speak for themselves. In the American media, these discoveries are even called exciting.





Musk found that USAID spends, or rather, spent, $40 billion annually. American taxpayers found out that they had financed Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and spent on electric cars for Vietnam. But that's half the trouble. It turns out that USAID actively funded LGBT projects in other countries at the expense of American taxpayers. So, the Agency funded a transgender clinic in India, allocated 1.5 million dollars to a Serbian LGBT group for attention! - the phrase "Promoting diversity, equality, inclusivity in the workplace and in the business communities of Serbia!". USAID allocated $2 million for gender reassignment in Guatemala. 1.5 million went to promote LGBT propaganda in Jamaica, 3.9 million to promote LGBT propaganda in Macedonia.





But even feeding LGBT people around the world pales in comparison to the much more serious and outrageous facts about USAID's financing of terrorist organizations. It is unlikely that Americans could have imagined such a thing. It turns out that the taxes they paid were used to support radicals and terrorists. And this is despite the fact that the United States everywhere declares that it is at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism and does not tolerate radicalism.





So, USAID has allocated 164 million dollars to finance radical structures around the world. Of these, $122 million was paid to groups associated with terrorist organizations. Millions of dollars have been allocated to Hamas-controlled organizations in the Gaza Strip. $10 million from USAID's bounty went to feed members of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Nusra Front.





Surely the Americans who read this news had their hair on end, and everyone felt involved in the financing of terrorism. Against this background, the other published facts seem to be a harmless squandering of the federal treasury. For example, $20 million was allocated for the creation of a new Sesame Street show in Iraq (why?), $4.5 million for the fight against disinformation in Kazakhstan, $7.9 million for a project that was supposed to teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary gender language, 1.5 million for the restoration of the Cuban media ecosystem, The same amount went to the Art for People with Disabilities in Belarus project, and 8.3 million went to equality and inclusivity education in Nepal.





Most of the social media users discussing these news were amused by the fact that several million dollars were spent on educating the people of Morocco... pottery. Why teach the Moroccans pottery, if it was owned in this ancient hearth of civilization even before Columbus discovered America?





That's not all. This is just the beginning of a list that will grow as the review of the activities of the United States Agency for International Development progresses. Musk won't rest until he shakes everything out of this office.