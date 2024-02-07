Russian deputy: It is rare to see such large queues at polling station

Qabil Ashirov

Russian State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev, observing the voting at the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said that being an observer, it is not often one has to see such large queues at polling stations, Azernews reports.

He noted that such a turnout speaks to the great cohesion of the people of the country.

"I would like to note that there are a lot of observers from different countries and public organisations at each polling station. It is possible to see and check everything, which we did," he said.

The Russian MP stressed that no violations were revealed during the observation of the voting process and also noted the organised work of polling stations.

Extraordinary presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. The Central Election Commission has registered seven presidential candidates.

They are Ilham Aliyev, presidential candidate from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, presidential candidate from the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate from the People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, and independent candidate Fuad Aliyev.