Number of NGOs observing elections in Azerbaijan

By Konul Mammadova

Today, a record number of observers from NGOs and civil society are watching the elections.

According to Azernews, about 7,000 election observers from 83 NGOs are participating in the process.

Compared to the last presidential elections, the number of all-republic observers from NGOs has increased by about four times. A number of NGOs unite in coalitions and monitor the elections.

"My Voice" Election Monitoring Coalition, "Civil Society Monitoring Coalition," and "Election Observation and Analysis Group Coalition" are of this kind. Nine NGOs united in these three coalitions participated in the process, along with about 1700 election observers.

Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, International Eurasia Press Fund, War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Organisation, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisation, Garabagh War Disabled, Veterans and Martyrs' Families Public Union, Azerbaijan Voluntary Organizations Union and dozens of other NGOs conduct election observation across the republic.