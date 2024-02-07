Voting takes place at 4 polling stations of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Russia

Abbas Ganbay

Voting is held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia, as well as at the Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Two polling stations were established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moscow - polling stations No. 42 of Narimanov first electoral district No. 19 and No. 43 of Narimanov first electoral district No. 19.

Polling station #44 of Narimanov first electoral district #19 operates on the territory of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg. Individual bus trips were organized for citizens of Azerbaijan living in the city of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, as well as nearby areas to participate in voting.

Polling station No. 45 of Narimanov first electoral district No. 19 was opened at the Azerbaijan Consulate General in Yekaterinburg. Citizens of Azerbaijan residing in the Urals Federal District of Russia and adjacent regions will vote here.

It should be noted that citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and reside permanently or for a long time on the territory of the Russian Federation can participate in voting. For this purpose, it is necessary to present a valid passport or ID card of Azerbaijani citizen to the representatives of the polling station.

Polling stations will be open from 08:00 to 19:00 local time. The stations are located at the following addresses: Moscow, Voznesensky Turn, 15; St. Petersburg, 2nd Sovetskaya Street, 27; Yekaterinburg, Karla Libknecht Street, 5.