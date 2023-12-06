Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation

Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the 2nd Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Irfan Ozsert, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Before the meeting Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreath and flowers and honored their blessed memory.

Then Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted the meeting.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister emphasized the high level of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and stressed the importance of continuing the work done in this field.

Army General I. Ozsert expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, and thanked Colonel General Z. Hasanov for the hospitality and warm reception, as well as for the organization of the next meeting of the servicemen of both fraternal countries in Baku.

Confidence was expressed that cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence and support between the two countries will advance hereinafter. It was noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendship and fraternal relations.

The meeting discussed prospects of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as regional security and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

At the meeting held at the General Staff, it was noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is developing. The importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises held to further improve the knowledge and skills of the military personnel of both countries was emphasized.