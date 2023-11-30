Agreement on unforeseen situations on Azerbaijani-Russian border approved - decree
30 November 2023 [16:00] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of consequences of unforeseen circumstances at highway checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border".
