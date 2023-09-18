Foreign officials hail Azerbaijan's efforts to clarify fate of missing persons

“We welcome the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to clarify the fate of the missing persons,” former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic said while speaking at the international conference “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku, Azernews reports.

The politician noted that the most important thing in this process is mutual trust and recognition of mistakes.

According to him, Serbia and Croatia have extensive experience in this matter. However, the fate of many missing people remains uncertain, Mesic stressed.

Former PM of Moldova: 'I hope that Azerbaijan will receive information about missing citizens'

The former Prime Minister of Moldova, Chiril Gaburici, expressed hope that Baku and Yerevan will be able to achieve the required level of communications and that Azerbaijan will receive information about the fate of its missing citizens.

At the international conference “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku, Chiril Gaburici recalled that the number of Azerbaijani citizens missing during the First Karabakh War reached 4,000 people.

Chiril Gaburici also emphasized that all over the world it is necessary to assist families who have lost their loved ones.

“The most important thing is that we must learn to avoid conflicts,” he said.

Kyrgyzstan's ex-PM: Conference on missing persons - very timely and necessary

The conference on missing persons in Azerbaijan, where today the fate of almost 4,000 citizens remains unclear, is very timely and necessary, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart Otorbaev said.

Otorbaev spoke at the international conference “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons,” which began today in Baku.

"This conference in Baku is very timely and necessary. Today it is necessary to focus on raising awareness on this issue, adopting the best global practices, understanding how to make dialogue and discussion on this issue sustainable in order to achieve results," he said.

According to him, today this conference involves people who have all the necessary experience in this matter.

He emphasized the need to continue work on this issue in order to help the Azerbaijani people and families learn about the fate of the missing.

Ana Birchall: Armenia, violating international conventions, does not provide information about the fate of missing people

Armenia, violating the requirements of international conventions, refuses to provide information about the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall said at the international conference “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku.

Ana Birchall emphasized that about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens are still missing, which indicates the significant scale of the problem.

"Many families still cannot get any information about their loved ones. I hope that at the next conference, we will be able to celebrate progress in this matter," she said.

The politician also noted that she always believed in the great potential for the development of relations between Romania and Azerbaijan.

She recalled that she visited the city of Shusha two months ago. "With each visit, I see more and more progress in the reconstruction of the Garabagh region," she said.

David Merkel: Tragedies that occurred 30 years ago cannot be ignored

The tragedies that occurred 30 years ago cannot be ignored, and therefore it is very important to learn about the fate of the victims of these tragedies, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs David Merkel said at the international conference “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku.

Merkel noted that he has been visiting Azerbaijan for 25 years and is well aware of the Khojaly genocide.

This is an important moment in the history of Azerbaijan, he said. There is also a personal moment here - people have lost their loved ones and do not know about their fate, he added.

He said that the US is still trying to determine the fate of those killed during World War II.

The search for the remains of those killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is underway, he noted, expressing hope that the US, together with other countries, will assist in the implementation of direct dialogue between countries.