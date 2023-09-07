President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Brazil

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the occasion of the national holiday.

The letter read:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day.

This year Azerbaijan and Brazil will celebrate a significant anniversary - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and within the framework of international institutions, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 September 2023