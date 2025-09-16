Azerbaijan, Bulgaria sign action plan on social protection cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



The State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan (SSPF) has signed an Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Social Insurance Institute of Bulgaria for 2025–2026, Azernews reports, citing Bulgaria’s BTA agency.

The signing took place during the visit of the SSPF delegation to Sofia.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on current challenges facing the social security systems of both countries. They also discussed the implementation of social security legislation and underlined the importance of enhancing efficiency in combating fraud in this sphere.