President Ilham Aliyev: Our relations with the United Arab Emirates are built on brotherhood and friendship

“Our relations with the United Arab Emirates are built on brotherhood and friendship. The numerous documents signed today will raise our relations to a new level,” said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Each document signed is of great importance. Among them, I would like to specifically mention the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is a document that raises our political relations to the highest level,” the head of state emphasized.