Separatists consider every help from Azerbaijan unfavourable [VIDEO]

Qabil Ashirov

"I would rather die of hunger than eat the flour given by the Turk," the Armenian provocateur says.

According to Azernews, some provocateurs linked to the separatist gang in Garabagh are trying to hinder the reintegration process by overshadowing Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid.

As is known, the separatist gang and its auspice in Yerevan make a fuss about the alleged humanitarian crisis in Garabagh due to the Lachin State Border checkpoint. They made a show by massing over 15 trucks filled with basic needs in front of the Lachin BCP.

Besides, they requested the UN Security Council meeting over the issue. However, they could not get anything. Later, France joined the Armenian propaganda and French media outlets started to publish the so-called humanitarian crisis in Garabagh.

However, Azerbaijan invited all parts to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road instead of the Lachin-Khankendi road. However, Armenians blocked the road by placing concrete slabs on the road. At last, today the Azerbaijani Red Cresent sent humanitarian aid through the Aghdam-Khankendi road. And the provocateur in the video calls people not to use the aid and she says that she would rather starve to death than take the aid.



