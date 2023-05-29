Pashinyan's last resort is to submit to Azerbaijan's decisions - expert

Qabil Ashirov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's background, - the state of being devoid of political experience, and grabbing power with a coup d'etat, once again confirms that there is a long way before him to learn in international politics. Nikol Pashinyan interrupted the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and accused Azerbaijan of the territorial claims against Armenia relating to the Zangazur corridor. While commenting on the issue in an interview with Azernews, political analyst, Professor at Western Caspian University Fikret Sadigov noted that Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks proved that he is simply illiterate of the terms and expressions used in international laws.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev simply explained those terms and expressions to him very clearly. Pashinyan declares that this is not a corridor, but an Armenian intersection. So how can this be an intersection? It is a road connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. Simply, Zangazur Corridor should be opened because it meets the interests of several states in the region. First of all, it meets the interests of both Russia and Turkiye. This is a reality. He just needs to realize and understand it,” the professor said.

He also touched on the Armenia's biggest concern of the Zangazur corridor and said that this fear is based on the fact that Azerbaijan is actually paving the way to Nakhchivan. He underscored that Azerbaijan has every right to do so.

“What scares them is that Azerbaijan will be able to pass its trains through the corridor. There will be both cargo regular transportation and transportation of goods. Apparently, they are worried that military equipment will be transported there, as well. Any attack can be made on their territory. However, Azerbaijan has clearly explained to Armenia that this will serve the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the interests of other regional states. It should be added that the statement signed on November 10 states that Russian border guards will be stationed along the Zangazur corridor. That is, we do not refuse it. But at the same time, we will set up our own post at the entrance of the Zangazur corridor, and this is a work that meets our own interests. And we don't have to ask anyone for permission. Because security protection is also our job. It also meets our interests. This fear is so strong that they simply fear that a new charge will be brought against the Armenian Prime Minister in his own country and that he will be called a traitor again,” he noted.

The pundit pointed out that besides recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with 86.6 thousand square kilometers, Pashinyan also recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory. However, the Armenian side wants Azerbaijan to have a commitment to the security and protection of the rights of the Armenian population living in Karabakh and it is indicated as an article in the final agreement.

“We shouldn't and won't go for it. Because this commitment can never be included in the agreement. Armenians are a minority in Azerbaijan, like Lezgins, Avars, Ingloi, and others. They should live as citizens of Azerbaijan, recognize the constitution of Azerbaijan and obey it,” he noted.

As for the peace agreement, Fikrat Sadigov said that he is optimistic about this issue. But he told that this is not a simple matter, which according to him it is a complex process that would also take several years.

“However the reality is that we are achieving something step by step. We installed the border checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin-Khankendi road and forced Armenia to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It seems that Armenia was in a certain state of waiting during the meeting between Washington and Brussels. He thought that maybe Washington and Brussels would support him. But they did not support it there either. They simply said, go talk to Azerbaijan. Charles Michel has also made a statement that meets our interests to some extent. This means that a final agreement will be signed in the near future,” he added.