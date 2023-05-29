Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Historic Victory: Triumph of Anatolian Wisdom and Turkish Democracy

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

This is a historic day. For the first time in the history of the Republic of Turkiye, the president of the country was elected in the second round of elections. For the first time in the history of the Republic of Turkiye, in the first round of elections, an ethnic Azerbaijani, Sinan Ogan, took third place. He received 5.22% of the popular vote. And, let me remind you, he called on his supporters to vote for the current, 12th President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won a brilliant victory.

Erdogan has already inscribed his name in Turkiye's recent history as the person who has held the presidency for the longest number of years. And this is a sign of the highest confidence in him, in the policy pursued by him on the part of the majority of citizens of the fraternal country. But the most important thing is the historic victory of Turkish democracy.

In the Western media, in the political community of many European countries, statements that there is no democracy in Turkiye were a sign of good taste. The current presidential elections have exposed the supporters and distributors of this nonsense as complete idiots and liars. The very fact that the name of the future president of Turkiye was determined in the second round of elections is clear evidence of how honest, transparent, and democratic they were.

The results of the second round of elections testify to the same. And no one, especially the United States, where the winners of the presidential elections were declared the candidates who received the smallest number of votes, has the right to question the highest level of Turkish democracy. Pluralism of opinions, freedom of speech, respect for the choice of everyone who voted in elections - these are the distinguishing features of Turkish democracy.

The vast majority of citizens of the fraternal state expressed their confidence in the global policy, which brought Turkiye to the ranks of the most influential states in the world. Turkiye is pursuing a truly independent foreign policy line based on its national interests. And the citizens of Turkiye who voted for the current president, in the words of Erdogan, were guided by Anatolian wisdom, and not by the advice of Western powers.

It is this, the ability to pursue an independent foreign policy and defend the national interests of their country, that makes Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev related. And it is natural that it was the President of Azerbaijan who was the first to congratulate his Turkish brother on his historic victory in the current elections. Azerbaijan has always been close to Turkiye - both in joy and in sorrow. In the same way, Turkiye, during Erdogan's presidency, was next to our country.

And this union causes envy and fear among many enemies of Turkiye and Azerbaijan. They frankly fear the growing influence of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the region and in the world. But their plans, hopes, aspirations are not destined to come true. Erdogan's victory means the victory of the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity. It means the victory of the entire Turkic world and the collapse of the plans of forces that dream of preventing its consolidation and strengthening.

Yes, Kemal K?l?cdaroglu lost already when he announced that Azerbaijan was not included in his plan "Project for the revival of the historical Silk Road." The politician himself called the idea "the main project of his life." As you can see, this idea has remained unfulfilled. The majority of Turkish citizens who voted for Erdogan demonstrated their attitude towards such plans of K?l?çdaro?lu.

Of course, a mournful mood is now in the ranks of the leadership of Armenia and the world Armenians. They did not hide their hopes for a change of power in Turkiye. The same Semyon Bagdasarov, often carrying nonsense on Russian TV channels "expert", almost celebrated the victories of Kilicdaroglu in advance. He, demonstrating the highest degree of stupidity, argued that in this way the nature of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations would radically change.

He and his like-minded "experts" simply do not understand the degree of interconnection between our countries and peoples. In any case, they lost again. They look pitiful also because their whole "strategy" has always consisted of hopes for a mirage. The reality is quite different. It consists in the fact that on May 28, 2023, on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, a world-class politician and friend of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, won a historic victory in fraternal Turkiye. This means that relations between our states will grow stronger, everything that the enemies of our countries and peoples dreamed of preventing would be implemented.